Elease E. Newsom, 97

Services are private.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Elease Bowen Newsom
1923-2020

Cameron, MO- Elease E. Newsom, 97, passed away March 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Karl D. Newsom. Elease was an active and long time member of the First Baptist Church, of Cameron, Mo. She worked at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Ks., and became a beauty operator and had her own shop in Denver, Co. She enjoyed quilting and travel.
She is survived by her three children: Janice (Bob) Wells, Statesville, NC; Linda (Bob) Webber, Raleigh, NC; and Mark (Amy) Newsom, Gaylord, MN; sister, Louise Agard, Corona, CA.; six grandchildren and two great grandsons.
A private family Memorial will be held at a later date. Thanks to Redwood Nursing and Rehab for her care in later years, and to each individual there who made her care comfortable. Also, thanks to helping hand of Cameron for years of help and care in her home.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

