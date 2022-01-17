Eleise Martha Lofts 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born August 2, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Gertrude and Thomas Hodgden. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1952. She worked at Helen Davis School for 8 years, Affiliated Foods - accounting department for 30 years, and at the YWCA Aquatic Center for 10 years. She was a Christian. Eleise was preceded in death by her parents, son, John W. Rocha, and daughter, Laura Leigh Rocha. Survivors include, sons, Tommy Rocha and Tim Rocha of Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Connie (Bill) Bridgewater, and a brother Thomas (Jean) Hodgden, grandchildren, Rylee, Laura, and Josh (Mandi) Rocha, great grandchildren, Marah and Neiko, niece, Beth (Chad) Neff, great nephew, Spencer, & great niece, Presley. See you on the other side, I now rest in the arms of my Holy Father. Ms. Lofts will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Eleise Martha Lofts 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:53 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...