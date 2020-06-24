Elenor Joyce Wyble, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

She was born September 17, 1939 to Benjamin and Letha (Barnes) Woosley in Savannah, Missouri.

Elenor married Bennie Wyble October 1, 1955.

She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother.

Elenor liked to paint and was a good artist. She enjoyed cooking for her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Yevonne Wyble; great-grandson, Irvin Sterner; grandson, Austin Wyble; and 13 siblings.

Survivors include children, Benjamin Wyble, Rusty Wyble (Cathy), Sherry Wyble, Janette Wampler (Kelly), Julie Wyble, Kelly Barnes, Elvis Wyble (Amber); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Farewell graveside services 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Oddfellow Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.