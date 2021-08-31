Clear
Eli Phillip Whittaker, 26

Eli Phillip Whittaker, 26, of Atchison, Kansas left this world on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:24 PM

Eli was born on December 7, 1994 during an ice storm in St. Joseph, Missouri to Raymond and Lynnette (Robinson) Whittaker. He graduated from Troy High School in 2013, from there he went on to Vo tech to study to be a diesel mechanic. He then worked at Hegarty Farms (Tim Hegarty) until 2019 when he was employed by the City of Troy.

Eli had a kind heart and soul. He was a loving and caring person to anyone he was around. He made sure that everyone knew that he would do anything for them.

Eli enjoyed being with his family and friends. He took the role as Uncle above and beyond. Even though he was the youngest he was always the protector.

He enjoyed many things in his short time here. You could always find him riding his Talon; rain, shine, or through the freezing cold, that’s what he loved doing. Eli loved to be in the shop working on anything that needed to be fixed. You could even catch a smile on his face when he was helping out on the tractors and farming. He will be remembered in everything surrounding us, he touched so many people.

Eli is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Gloria Robinson, paternal grandparents, Vernon and Lorena Whittaker and nephew, Ryder Rush

He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Lynnette Whittaker of Atchison, Kansas

2 sisters; Lacey (Sean) Phillips of Troy, Kansas

Holly (Chad) Rush of Sheridan, Missouri

5 nieces; Haley Horner, Brylee Rush, Jaycee Horner, Brecklyn Rush, and Rilee Rush

4 nephews; Ty Horner, Jarrett Rush, Wyatt Rush, and Wade Rush

1 great- nephew; Layten Johnson

He leaves behind his dog Bo

His big heart and loving smile will be greatly missed.

FUNERAL: Thursday August 19, 2021 - 10:00AM

AT: Troy High School in Troy, Kansas

Visitation: Family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas where friends may call after 9 am Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Eli Whittaker Vo tech Scholarship Fund.

Burial: 1446 125th Rd Atchison, Kansas

