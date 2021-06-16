Clear
Elisa Rangel Mejia, 95

Elisa Rangel Mejia 95, of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by all her nine children.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:25 PM

Elisa Rangel Mejia 95, of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by all her nine children. She was born October 28, 1925 in Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico, daughter of the late Maria Carmen and Ramon Medina. She worked at American Linen, then HD Lee manufacturing, retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Elisa was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Manuel and Alejandro Medina, a grand daughter Angela Price, and former husband, Arturo Mejia. Survivors include: daughters, Yolanda (Walter) Ridge, Wathena, KS, Emma (Steve) Bridger, Country Club, MO, Elsa (Gary) Price, King City, MO, Sandra (Greg) Turgon, St. Joseph, MO, Mary (Rick) Ferbert, Faucett, MO., Lorrie (Tom) Neppl, Colorado Springs, CO, and Delia (Greg) Barr, Camden Point, MO, sons, Art Mejia Jr., St. Joseph, MO, and Mario (Joy) Mejia of Independence, MO., sisters, Luz Medina, Isabel De La Torre, Rosa (Manuel) Ramirez, and Bertha (Ramon) Martinez, a brother, Isaiahs (Juanita) Medina all of Fresno, CA, 29 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren, and 14 great- great grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King City Cemetery, King City, MO. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

