Elise Marie Reiley, 67

Elise Marie "Dude" Reiley, 67, of Kansas City, MO , formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 surrounded by family.

Elise Marie "Dude" Reiley, 67, of Kansas City, MO , formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 surrounded by family. On April 20, 1954 she was born to Charles, Jr. and Elsie (Pope) Moutray in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Elise started her accounting career at the Saint Joseph Stockyards and retired from the State of Missouri, Department of Mental Health as a Fiscal Manager. After retiring from the state, she found a new work family at Salvajor, working part-time for several more years.

Elise's hobbies included reading, gardening, watching her favorite TV shows and most importantly, taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Cheryl Ann Brunner. Survivors include daughter, Samantha Bennett; sisters Carolyn Ann Seifert and Holly Neal (Dwight); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements; Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

