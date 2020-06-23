Elizabeth A. Leonardo

1939 – 2020

Cameron, MO- Elizabeth “Beth” Ann (Kirchoff) Leonardo, passed away June 11, 2020 at her home in Cameron. Beth was born July 6, 1939, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Robert and Lola (Hensel) Kirchoff.

Beth graduated from Tomah, WI. High School in 1957, and Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, MN, in 1959. She worked as a radio broadcaster in Brunswick, GA and Maryville, MO.

Beth married Gerald Zirfas in 1962 and together they had three children. They lived in Conception, MO where she served as Postmaster at Conception Junction, MO until her retirement in 2000. While residing in Conception, Beth was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Tri-C Memorial American Legion Auxiliary and the Tri-C Community Development Group.

Upon her retirement, Beth married John Leonardo Aug.12, 2000 and moved to Cameron, MO. As a resident of Cameron, Beth was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church, St. Munchin Altar Society and volunteered as an Ambassador at Cameron Regional Medical Center

Beth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bernard Kirchoff and Robert Kirchoff; and two nephews.

She is survived by her husband John Leonardo; 2 sons, Ronald (Julie) Zirfas, Cameron, Robert (Annie) Zirfas, Bethany, MO; daughter Anne (Jason) Youde, Falls City, NE.; 3 sisters, Karen Rapp, Tomah, WI, Kathy Snowberry, Kansas City, Mo, Stepheny (Keith) Gilson, Necedah, WI; 5 step-children, Robert Leonardo, Tess Hanson, Vincent Leonardo, Tony Leonardo, Angie Bassett; 6 grandchildren, Brandon Bryce, Conner, Cassidy, Lauren, Tiffany; 6 step grandchildren, Haylee, Hunter, Elizabeth, B.J. Caitlyn, Nicholas; 5 great grandchildren, Jackson, Tobin, Trey, Catherine, Siren Elizabeth; numerous step great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday June 15, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, MO.

Rosary, 6:00 PM Sunday June 14, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 6:30-8:00 PM.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Conception, MO. Memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice or Backpack Buddies.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.