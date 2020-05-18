Clear
Elizabeth Ann (Blacet) Kerns, 93

Live Stream Service: Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: May 18, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

1926-2020

Elizabeth Ann (Blacet) Kerns, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
She was born September 30, 1926 in St. Joseph to John E and Lillian (Streuber) Blacet.
Elizabeth married Clifford N. Kerns on August 23, 1947, he preceded her in death on November 19, 2019.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and received the Bishop’s award with her husband in recognition & appreciation for their work at the Open Door Food Kitchen.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Awbrey; grandson, Tommy Higdon, parents, brothers, Jack Blacet; sisters, Sister Jeanne Marie, O.S.B., Margie Stewart, Mary Jane Blacet, Helen Blacet and Catherine Hatten.
Additional survivors include children, Cindy Pickerel (Mark), Cathy Holtzman, Sherman Kerns (Louise), Bob Kerns (Roxanna), Carol Hiatt (Dan), Carrie Dean (Richard), Camille Roberts (Jon), Bill Kerns (Laura); 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchild; brother, Monsignor Bill Blacet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Family Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Open Door Food Kitchen, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

