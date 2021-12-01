Clear
Elizabeth Ann Van Sickle, 99

Elizabeth Ann Van Sickle 99, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 in Parkville, MO.

Dec 1, 2021

Elizabeth Ann Van Sickle 99, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 in Parkville, MO. She was born November 16, 1922 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mayme (Kirschner) and Fred Conrad. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1941 and was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and making afghans for her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Evolution United Methodist church, a member of the crafters group at church, as well as TOPS, and the Entre Nous club. Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents, husband, Donald Earl Van Sickle Sr., son, Donald Van Sickle Jr., son-in-law Jerry Mollus and two grandchildren Laurie Van Sickle and Karissa Mollus. Survivors include, son, Conrad VanSickle, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Lynda Mollus, Waterloo, IA, daughter-in-law Karen Van Sickle (Larry Lake), Agency, MO, 4 grandchildren Lynae Reents (Eric), Julie Skowron, Amy Mollus, Rebecca Fox (Josh) and 6 great grandchildren Bryan, Lyndon and Kyndal Reents, Alec Mollus, and Jonathon and Kelsey Skowron.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream 10:00 AM Monday, Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VandZandt Nauman officiating. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

