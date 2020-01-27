Elizabeth Ann (Rawls) Bridges, 77, Oakland, Arkansas, passed away January 20, 2020.

She was born March 7, 1941 to Jack and Elizabeth (Scott) Rawls in Bastrop, Louisiana.

She graduated Bastrop High School 1959 and attended Louisiana State University. Betsy received a Bachelor’s in Education from Arkansas and taught two years in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Betsy married Murray Otis Bridges January 12, 1962. He preceded her in death in 2008.

She moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri in 1973, where she taught at Kinyon Elementary. She received her master’s degree in education from Webster College in 1982.

Betsy loved nature and the outdoors. Her retirement years were spent doing the things she loved: walking her dog, hiking, fishing, gardening, reading, visiting with family and grandchildren. The many trips to Alaska allowed her to experience all the things she loved surrounded by the grandeur of nature.

Betsy’s faith and love of God was nurtured by attending Christ Episcopal Church in Bastrop and Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Poplar Bluff. Betsy studied the Catholic faith and joined St. Williams Catholic Church. Her years here added another dimension to her faith and love of the Lord which prepared her for the final four months living with cancer, being with family daily in St. Joseph, Missouri until her peaceful return to her heavenly Father.

The family extends many thanks to all those who supported Betsy and the family with prayers, cards, and service.

Betsy’s life will be remembered and cherished by the following loved ones; she leaves sons, Jack L. Bridges (Michelle), St. Joseph, Missouri, and John C. Bridges (Christy Dodds), Girdwood, Alaska; grandchildren, Todd (Hannah), Summer (Patrick), Alex, of St. Joseph, Missouri; Clay, Cache and Cole Bridges, Girdwood, Alaska; great grandchildren, Emerson and Barrett; brother, Scott Rawls; cousins, nieces and nephews, all of Louisiana; friends and neighbors in the Oakland community and St. Williams fellowship. Peace be with you.

Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. William Catholic Church, Gainsville, Missouri.