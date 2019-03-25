Elizabeth "Betty"'s Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Lucy Blanchard 86, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in at her home. She was born August 21, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Lucy and James Pasley. She attended the Sacred Heart Convent. She worked as a press operator at H.D. Lee, cook & baker at the Starlite Restaurant in Stewartsville, and retired from the St. Joseph Police Department in 1993. She enjoyed crocheting and traveling, and she was a member of St. James - Legion of Mary and St. James Catholic Church. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Kenny Blanchard, her parents, son, James "Bill" Blanchard, granddaughters, Jamie M. and Amanda D. Blanchard, brothers, Marvin, Norman, Jim, and Carl Pasley, and sister, Rheta Barnes. Survivors include, daughters, Dawn "Dondi" Blanchard, St. Joseph, MO, and Crystal Blanchard, Plattsmouth, NE, sons, Terry (Ruth) Blanchard, Sandy, UT, Rod (Annie) Blanchard, St. Joseph, MO, and Brian Blanchard, Gladstone, MO, 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, sisters, Pat Herner, St. Joseph, MO, and Dixie Wende, Mesa, AZ.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathon Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home with the family to receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Kerns - Freeman Chapel Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund or Mosaic Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.