Elizabeth Handley Wiederholt

October 07, 1917 - January 24, 2019

Elizabeth Handley Wiederholt, 101, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center.

Funeral mass will be at 11:30 AM, Monday, January 28, 2019, at the St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville.

A parish and family Rosary will be at the church on Monday at 11:00 AM