Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Elizabeth Irene Woosley, 78

Elizabeth Irene Woosley 78, of Stewartsville, Missouri passed away Sunday October 10, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 2:51 PM

Elizabeth Irene Woosley 78, of Stewartsville, Missouri passed away Sunday October 10, 2021 at her home. She was born April 20, 1943 in Falls City, Nebraska daughter of the late "Margie" Ivalene & Louis Sheble. She graduated from Falls City High School, and was an Administrator for the Shebles Nursing home, she also was the Principle at South Park Christian Academy. She loved Jesus and wanted everyone to know Him. She was a member of the South Park Assembly of God. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert, Donald and Frank Sheble, sister, Margie Sheble, and three grandchildren, Matthew McKelvey, Jeremy McCourt, and Dennie Roscoe McCourt III. She is survived by husband, Leonard Woosley of the home, children: Tammy (Mike) McKelvey, Buffalo, MO, Dennie (Karen) McCourt, Bethany, MO, Gary (Sindie) McCourt, St. Joseph, and Stacey (Jim) Morris, Saint Joseph, MO, 12 grandchildren 18 great grandchildren, and a sister Linda (Ronnie) Pfaffly. She will be cremated under care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories