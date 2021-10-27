Elizabeth Irene Woosley 78, of Stewartsville, Missouri passed away Sunday October 10, 2021 at her home. She was born April 20, 1943 in Falls City, Nebraska daughter of the late "Margie" Ivalene & Louis Sheble. She graduated from Falls City High School, and was an Administrator for the Shebles Nursing home, she also was the Principle at South Park Christian Academy. She loved Jesus and wanted everyone to know Him. She was a member of the South Park Assembly of God. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert, Donald and Frank Sheble, sister, Margie Sheble, and three grandchildren, Matthew McKelvey, Jeremy McCourt, and Dennie Roscoe McCourt III. She is survived by husband, Leonard Woosley of the home, children: Tammy (Mike) McKelvey, Buffalo, MO, Dennie (Karen) McCourt, Bethany, MO, Gary (Sindie) McCourt, St. Joseph, and Stacey (Jim) Morris, Saint Joseph, MO, 12 grandchildren 18 great grandchildren, and a sister Linda (Ronnie) Pfaffly. She will be cremated under care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
