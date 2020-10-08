Elizabeth J. (Aholtz) Patten, 97

Elizabeth J. (Aholtz) Patten

Elizabeth J. (Aholtz)Patten, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

She was born in St. Joseph to William Haven and Della (Lefferts) Aholtz.

Elizabeth married Walter S. Patten October 11, 1941. He preceded her in death June 16, 1979.

She attended Lafayette High School. Elizabeth was a homemaker and also was a housemother for Carder Hall at Methodist Hospital.

Elizabeth was a strong Christian, who left a spiritual legacy for her family and who enjoyed spending time with family.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include daughters, Mary P. Anderson (Lyndel) and Patricia A. Guess (Robert L.); grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Neubauer (Jason), John Patten Anderson, and Bethany Kristine Guell (Scott); great-grandchildren, Ruby Mae and Wyatt Scott Guell; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services, at Elizabeth’s request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to 700 Club. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.