Elizabeth J. Valencia, 94

Elizabeth J. Valencia passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on October 1, 2021. Born August 11th, 1927, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Elizabeth was the fifth of ten children born to David and Soledad (Carrion) Mejia. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Sarah Juarez and Martha Chavez, and loving sister-in-law, Pauline Mejia.

Elizabeth graduated from Benton High School and Platte Business College and enjoyed a long and successful career in business and banking. Elizabeth began her career as a secretary at Noma Lites and Whitaker Cable Corporation and ended her career as an assistant loan officer at First Stockyards Bank and at the FDIC.

During her lifetime, Elizabeth was active in several business, neighborhood, and volunteer organizations including as a member of the Pony Express Women’s Business Association, the American Institute of Banking, Notre Dame Auxiliary Club, Leonard Road Acres Homeowners Association, as a volunteer at Heartland Regional Medical Center and as a weekly adorant at the MIR House of Prayer.

Elizabeth married Leo Valencia on October 30th, 1948, and is survived by their four children; Gloria (Steve) Nikes, Kathy (Gary) Ziolkowski, Richard (Trish) Valencia and Lynn (Jim) McMillian; ten grandchildren; Amy (Courtney) Ray, Gary Lee (Angie) Ziolkowski, Steve Nikes, Darcy (Reggie) Brown, Lanie Nikes, Erin Valencia, Mollie Valencia, Patrick Valencia, Taylor McMillian, Cole McMillian, and six great-grandchildren; London Ray, Saylor Ray, Canyon Ray, Mclayne Ziolkowski, Cash Ziolkowski and Kamden Brown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth and Leo were Charter members of Our Lady of Guadalupe (OLOG) Parish and were instrumental along with many others in supporting the establishment of the new parish. Elizabeth also contributed to the church as a member of the OLOG Parish Council and the Altar Society. Elizabeth’s greatest joy in life was celebrating holidays, birthdays and graduations with her family. The arrival of each new grandchild or great-grandchild provided her with added joy and another opportunity to celebrate in-person with the entire family, which she always cherished.

Worldwide travel was another particular passion of Elizabeth’s from which she derived immense pleasure. Some of her most memorable trips included a 40th wedding anniversary cruise to the Caribbean Islands, trips to Los Angeles for the 1984 Olympics, an island-hoping excursion in Hawaii, trips to South Bend, IN, Columbia, MO, New York City, and Boston for football games and college graduations, a parish trip to Europe in 2000 culminating in a rendezvous with her grandson, Stevie, in Paris, and, last but not least, a final, multi-city Italian sightseeing trip accompanied by her sister-in-law, Pauline, which was punctuated by attendance at a Papal Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

In closing, the family would like to share a special sentiment that came as a moment of inspiration at the moment of her passing –

‘Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, confidant and best friend left us this morning to reunite with her maker. REJOICE! How fortunate we have been to have had her in our lives! Although our hearts ache, we choose eternal happiness at this moment for we know how immeasurably enriched our lives have been in the time we had together. Love, laughter and memories never fade. Until we meet again…until we meet again.

Love Always and Forever!

A Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel on Sunday, October 3, 2021 with visitation to follow from 6:00-8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.