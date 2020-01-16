Elizabeth Jane Ballard, 56

Elizabeth passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends January 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born January 6, 1963, to Cliff Akins and Glenda Rowlett, the youngest of 4 children; Rick Akins, Terry Akins (Shelley), and Theresa Larabee (David).

She had 2 children Travis Lemm and Shylo Dahle, she lost her son when he was 3 and raised her only daughter as a single mother while working as a cook, home health, and other jobs to make ends meet.

She enjoyed her last job at Alorica before she found out she had cancer, due to 2 rounds of chemo and radiation, she was unable to continue working and had to focus on her health.

Her family was the light of her life, she loved hanging out swimming in her pool, going to the park, zoo, and pumpkin patches, and her Sunday lunches with her daughter Shylo, son in law Kyle, and her 4 grandchildren; Haley, Emily, Lilith, and Zane.

She was a people person and always made friends everywhere she went, she loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed going on the annual float trips, camping, and going to Betty’s Café with family. She took in all of her grandkids friends as her own and they made her feel so loved. She loved get togethers, no matter where we gathered. She always insisted on dancing, she loved to dance; others happiness is what made her happy. She enjoyed road trips with grandkids and friends and singing as loud as they could.

Liz didn’t have a problem in telling someone how it was either, if she didn’t like something she would tell you about it.

She always found a way to make people laugh even after a lot of loss in her life. She was proceeded in death by her son Travis Lemm, her dad Cliff Akins, her brother Rick Akins, her mother Glenda Rowlett, and 2 nieces Danielle and Brandy Akins.

She was an amazing mom to her fur babies Hautchi, Brinks, and her duke whom went before her due to cancer also. She was a huge dog lover and was always trying to help animals in any way she could.

Just like you would say, “I love you to the moon and back!”

Memorial Service 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, Mo.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Elizabeth's memory.