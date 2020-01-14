Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Elizabeth Jane Ballard, 57

Service: Sunday, January 19th, 2020 2:00 PM @ St. Paul Lutheran Church. 4715 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Elizabeth Ballard 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial Service 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Elizabeth's memory.

A full obituary will be posted on this website at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories