Elizabeth Jane Ballard, 57

Elizabeth Ballard 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial Service 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Elizabeth's memory.
A full obituary will be posted on this website at a later date.
