Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Daley, 24, Alexandra, North Dakota, passed away July 23, 2019.
Elizabeth was born March 21, 1995 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Duane and Barbara (Grim) Daley.
Services: 10 AM, Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at Poland Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: Thursday evening, August 1st., 6-8 PM. Memorials to the funeral home for funeral expense.
Burial: Wamsley Cemetery.
