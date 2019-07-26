Clear

Elizabeth Marie Daley, 24, Alexandra, North Dakota

Visitation Thursday, August 1st, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Poland Thompson Funeral Home Service Friday, August 2nd, 2019 10:00am Poland Thompson Funeral Home 222 W. 3rd. CAMERON, MO

Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Daley, 24, Alexandra, North Dakota, passed away July 23, 2019.
Elizabeth was born March 21, 1995 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Duane and Barbara (Grim) Daley.
Services: 10 AM, Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at Poland Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: Thursday evening, August 1st., 6-8 PM. Memorials to the funeral home for funeral expense.
Burial: Wamsley Cemetery.

