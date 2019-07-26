Elizabeth Marie Daley, 24, Alexandra, North Dakota

A few clouds drifting in from the northwest this afternoon will be all that we have to worry about this evening. It's a busy night for activities across town with the Red Rally happening in downtown St. Joseph and playoff baseball at Phil Welch Stadium. If you are heading to either event, the weather is expected to be very nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Will also be dealing with a wind from the southwest at 5-15 mph.

