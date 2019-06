Elizabeth Schoenlaub July 28, 1928 - June 19, 2019

Ms. Schoenlaub was born July, 28, 1928 in Newport News, VA. She lived in St Joseph, MO most of her adult life and had also resided in Newport News, VA and Carlisle, PA.

She married Fred Edward Schoenlaub August 16, 1952. They divorced in 1972. Ms. Schoenlaub was an elementary teacher at Rushville, MO and reading teacher in the St Joseph School District. She was a member of Faith United Church.

Ms. Schoenlaub was preceded in death by her son Stephen Fredrick Schoenlaub Feb. 10, 1955; daughter Jeanette Ann Schoenlaub-Jackson Dec 11, 2009; parents Leon Millard and Miriam Sophie (Gildner) Cornman; brother Leon Millard Cornman, Jr.

Survivors include, son Paul Edward Schoenlaub (Cindy), St. Joseph, MO; daughter Deborah Mae Schaaf (Robert), St Joseph, MO; daughter Judith Leigh Dewey (Randel); daughter Susan Lynn Goforth (Charles); grandchildren, Adam Carter; Marshall Carter (Kelly); Bradley Carter (Kendall); Breanna Becker (Brennan); Bailey Alden; Jessica Tappana (Andrew); Rebecca Daniels (Justin); Christina Schoenlaub; Kelsey and Maria Dewey; Robert and Renee Schaaf, and numerous great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 21 from 6-8pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. Memorial Service will be held at 10am, Saturday, June 22 at Faith United Church. The body has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private inurnment at a later date.