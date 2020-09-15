Ella Mae Casebolt 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born June 25, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Georgia and Clarence Casebolt. She worked at various restaurants in the area as a Waitress. She enjoyed going to Hideaway lake with her sister Fern, garage sales, and bingo. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple. Ella was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Henry, and Jimmie Lee Casebolt, sisters, Rosie Denbow, Beverly Livick, Nancy Irene Casebolt, and Georgia Thomas. Survivors include, sisters, Fern Hill, Saint Joseph, MO, and Clara Donaldson, Gladstone, MO., brothers, Robert Casebolt, St. Joseph, MO, and Clarence (Peggy) Casebolt, Ardmore, TN., as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.