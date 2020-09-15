Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor McMurray to expand St. Joseph mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ella Mae Casebolt, 87

Visitation: Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Thursday, September 17th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 11:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ella Mae Casebolt 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born June 25, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Georgia and Clarence Casebolt. She worked at various restaurants in the area as a Waitress. She enjoyed going to Hideaway lake with her sister Fern, garage sales, and bingo. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple. Ella was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Henry, and Jimmie Lee Casebolt, sisters, Rosie Denbow, Beverly Livick, Nancy Irene Casebolt, and Georgia Thomas. Survivors include, sisters, Fern Hill, Saint Joseph, MO, and Clara Donaldson, Gladstone, MO., brothers, Robert Casebolt, St. Joseph, MO, and Clarence (Peggy) Casebolt, Ardmore, TN., as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be abundant through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories