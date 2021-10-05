Ella Mae (Kerns) Shipley, 92, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Elmo, MO, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Ella Mae was born on July 13, 1929, in Blanchard, IA. She was the 13th child of Albert Ross Kerns and Bessie Leona (Johnson) Kerns, of Pattonsburg, MO. She grew up in Elmo along with her many brothers and sisters.

She married Merle W. Shipley in 1947, while living in Kansas City, MO.

Ella Mae and Merle raised 6 children: Deborah, Carl, Robert, Billy Joe, Donna, Lora, and Jimmy, who passed away soon after birth.

She kept busy raising the children, and in 1971 the family moved back to Elmo. Her husband Merle passed away shortly after.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Max Stegall, son, Robert Shipley, daughter, Deborah Major, and 13 siblings.

Ella worked at J.C. Penney’s before retiring. She would spend her time with her grandchildren; and her sisters: Helen Whitaker, Bessie Hainline, and Virginia Vore.

She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and loved going to Vegas, where she played the slots and bingo. She traveled to Spain, and London, with her sister, Bessie. She went on several cruises to the Caribbean. She also traveled to Germany, for the birth of her granddaughter, Emma.

Besides her children, Ella Mae has 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, also her sister, Helen Whitaker, and brother, Albert Kerns.

She made many sacrifices for her children. She was a loving, caring mother, who will be forever in our hearts.

Ella Mae has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at a later date at the Bram Funeral Home; and will announced.

She will be buried later at the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, MO.