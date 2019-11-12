Elladean A. (Rickel) Sutton, 78, St. Joseph, MO

On Saturday, November 9, 2019 Elladean A. (Rickel) Sutton, of St. Joseph, left this life to be with her best friend Jesus. She was only 78 years old when she passed away unexpectedly.

Elladean was born on January 27, 1941 in Wathena, KS to William and Gladys (Rice) Rickel.

Mom is survived by the three of us, Mack L. McCallon, Jr., Sharon Cummins and Debbie (Herman) Crumb; brothers Tracy Rickel, Willie Rickel and Kookie Rickel; sister Cheryl Cattan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and wealth of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Rickel, husband Roger H. Sutton; brothers Tom and Ronnie Rickel and sisters Velma Fisher, Arlene Buser and Mary Swanson.

It's hard to say goodbye. We wish that we had more time with her. Being with her family was what Mom enjoyed most of all. While we know that she is at peace and that her struggles of illness are at an end, there is pain and sadness. But even though she is gone, she has left the legacy of her unconditional love and faith in Christ.

She was known for her ease in frequent conversations with even total strangers. Throughout her life she maintained love that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing, love and faith. Her gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter and joking around will never be forgotten. The ways she touched our lives will remain and we ask you to keep those memories alive by sharing them with one another. We are releasing Mom back to our Heavenly Father and our family is saying goodnight instead of goodbye for we shall see each other again. Thank you for standing in faith with us and encouraging us. We are grateful!

Services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Church. Visitation prior from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Samaritans Purse: P.O Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607. (828)-262-1980.