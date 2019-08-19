Clear

Ellen Hollowell January 5, 1922 - August 13, 2019

There is no public visitation or services scheduled. A private burial has been held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Ellen Hollowell 97 of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Living Community of St. Joseph.

Ellen was born on January 5, 1922 in Wigan, England where she met her husband William Hollowell during World War II.

He preceded her in death in 1993.

Mrs. Hollowell spent her career as a retail sales associate in several stores in St. Joseph.

