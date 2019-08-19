Ellen Hollowell 97 of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Living Community of St. Joseph.
Ellen was born on January 5, 1922 in Wigan, England where she met her husband William Hollowell during World War II.
He preceded her in death in 1993.
Mrs. Hollowell spent her career as a retail sales associate in several stores in St. Joseph.
There is no public visitation or services scheduled. A private burial has been held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Related Content
- Ellen Hollowell January 5, 1922 - August 13, 2019
- Paul E. Meers November 24, 1922 - April 13, 2019
- Eldon L. Clayton November 04, 1922 - January 01, 2019
- Grace (Hull) Morgan May 5, 1922 - March 14, 2019
- Eldon Lee "E.L." Crawford August 2, 1936 - April 13, 2019
- Merrill Ray Palmer August 13, 1944 - May 27, 2019
- Connie D. Grove August 06, 1951 - June 13, 2019
- Susan LeAnn Heaston August 13, 1948 - June 29, 2019
- Harold Gayle VanSickle, Jr. November 14, 1926 - January 13, 2019
- Richard Lee Taylor October 21, 1953 - January 13, 2019
Scroll for more content...