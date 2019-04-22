Ellen J. Thomson, 100, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Ellen J. Thomson

1918-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Ellen J. Thomson, 100, Cameron, passed away on April 20, 2019 at her home in Cameron, Missouri.

Ellen was born in Nettleton, Missouri on December 18, 1918 to Ruth (Henderson) and Shelby Wright. She was the second of four children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Viola Cox; brothers, William Wright and Dean Wright; nephews, Jim Cox, Phil Cox, Wayne Hillman and Gary Thomas.

Ellen graduated from Hamilton High School in 1936. After graduation, she worked in restaurants in Hamilton. Her next job took her to Cameron. She worked at the Motor Radio Laboratories where crystal holders were made for military radios.

After the end of World War II, Ellen attended the Aladdin School of Cosmetology in Kansas City, Missouri. She had her own beauty salon (Kut & Kurl) in Cameron for 20 years.

After Ellen closed the beauty salon, she worked as a receptionist at the Cameron Hospital. That job led her to work in the office of Dr. E. Richard Schmidt for many years.

On February 21, 1950, Ellen married Harry G. Thomson. They were married until Harry passed away in March of 1989.

In 2004, Ellen sold her house and moved to an independent living apartment in The Village. She continued to live independently until the day she passed on.

She was a remarkable woman! We all admire her long, healthy life and independent spirit. She will be missed.

She is survived by her nieces, Brenda (Rick) Cowart, Kathleen (Bill) Murphy, Judy Thomas, Pam Hillman, Judy Cox and Margie Cox; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.