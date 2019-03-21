Obituary

Ellen Lee Sherrill

1930-2019

Ellen Lee Sherrill, 88, St. Petersburg, Florida formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.

She was born June 26, 1930 in Hermann, Missouri.

Ellen worked at Whitacker Cable for many years, then later retired from Silgan Containers.

She enjoyed walking, crafts and reading.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Sherrill; parents, Herbert and Caroline (Sperry) Streck); brothers, Virgil and Burnett Streck.

Survivors include daughter, Charlene Leslie; son, Steven Sherrill (Barbara); grandchildren, Dana McDaniel (Keith), Daniel Leslie, Brandy Long (Matt), Brooke Sherrill (Steve Roberts), Rachel Harrison, Annette Deguchi (Tony), Misty Strickland, Johnny Sherrill; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.