Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Emergency officials responding to driver caught in rising flood waters Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ellen Lee Sherrill, 88, St. Petersburg, Florida formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri

Mar 22 Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019, 5:00PM - 7:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Mar 23 Service Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Ellen Lee Sherrill
1930-2019

Ellen Lee Sherrill, 88, St. Petersburg, Florida formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
She was born June 26, 1930 in Hermann, Missouri.
Ellen worked at Whitacker Cable for many years, then later retired from Silgan Containers.
She enjoyed walking, crafts and reading.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Sherrill; parents, Herbert and Caroline (Sperry) Streck); brothers, Virgil and Burnett Streck.
Survivors include daughter, Charlene Leslie; son, Steven Sherrill (Barbara); grandchildren, Dana McDaniel (Keith), Daniel Leslie, Brandy Long (Matt), Brooke Sherrill (Steve Roberts), Rachel Harrison, Annette Deguchi (Tony), Misty Strickland, Johnny Sherrill; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 58°
The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events