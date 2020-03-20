Clear
Ellen Louise Gallus, 88

Mass: Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Maysville, MO.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ellen Louise Gallus
1931-2020

Maysville, MO…..Ellen Louise Gallus, age 88, was born July 26, 1931, the daughter of Cornelius and Lulu Mable (Stewart) Murphy in Cameron, Missouri and passed away March 6, 2020 in Maysville.

Ellen and Hubert Gallus were united in marriage on January 24, 1951 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Maysville. To this union six children were born. Ellen was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the last of her generation.

Ellen was a cook at Amity and Maysville Schools, and DeKalb County Senior Center for many years. She also cooked for the Amity Lions Club. Ellen was a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Maysville.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Hubert; four brothers, Francis, Ferol, Wayne, and Glenn Murphy; sister, Irene Laderoute; and daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Chuck Simpson.

Survivors include: five children, Stephen (Angie) Gallus, Weatherby, Anita (Don) Reid, Parkville, Tony (Sandra) Gallus, Maysville, Julie Gitthens, Osborn, and Donna Gallus, St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; five step grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Maysville, Missouri with burial at Amity Cemetery. Rosary: 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with visitation following 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions: Charity of Donor’s Choice. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
