Ellis M. Cline, 96

Graveside Service: Monday, March 16th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 359 Honor Guard.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 8:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ellis M. Cline, 96 of Leavenworth, KS, passed away March 12, 2020.

Born December 29, 1923 in Camden Point, MO, to the late John & Stella Cline. He married his wonderful wife Grace Bergman Cline and enjoyed many years together until her passing in September 2014.

During WWII, he served as an Infantry Rifleman, U.S. Army, Pacific Theatre. His citations include, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Philippine Liberation and Japan Occupational Forces.

He loved to play cards and work in his garden in his spare time.

Ellis leaves a daughter, Dianna Arnold; grandson Tim (Joyce) Bullock; two great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandchildren; and four step-children, Mary Bergman, Bill (Linda) Bergman, Clarence (Linda) Bergman and Candace Shelton.

In addition to Ellis's parents and wife, he is preceded in death by sister Evelyn Hamm.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 16 at Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by full military honors.

Family requests donations be made to Comfort Care Hospice or Cameron Veteran's Home in Cameron, MO.

