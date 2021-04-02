Clear
Elma Arlene McQueen (Helms), 89

Elma Arlene McQueen, 89, of Cameron, passed away March 11, 2021.

She was born June 10, 1931 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to Clarence and Ethel (Collins) Helms.
Elma married Harley McQueen on August 20, 1947.

Preceding her in death: her parents, Clarence and Ethel; husband, Harley McQueen; brothers, Ralph and Harley Helms.
Survivors: 2 sons, Leslie (Patricia) McQueen, Orrick, Missouri, Eddie (Sue) McQueen, Liberty, Missouri; 3 daughters, Arlene Divelbiss, Lees Summit, Missouri, Jan (Bill) Watkins, Cameron, Missouri, Marilyn (Ivan) Eaton, Cameron, Missouri; sister, Marjorie (Roy) Gregory, St. Joseph, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, Jeff Parton, Janise Cowsert, Angel Stebbins, Jamie Pfeifer and Clint Watkins; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great-great granddaughters.

Services: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Burial will be private.
Memorial Fund: Crossroads Assembly of God Church.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 8:30 AM- 6:30 PM.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

