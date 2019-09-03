Elmer's Obituary

Elmer Franklin Cline Sr. 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born June 9, 1932 in Weston, MO, son of the late Mildred and Robert Cline. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War, and the recipient of the combat infantry badge, the Korean service medal w 1 bronze star, the united natios service medal, and the national defense medal. He worked at Hubert Milling, and was self employed at the Clines Garage in the the South Side. He enjoyed working on cars and was a great story teller. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Juanita Cline, sons, Elmer Jr, and Ricky Cline, brothers, Cecil and Virgil Cline, sisters, Isabelle Crump, Gladys Johnston, and Edna Darby. Survivors include sons, Robert (Tammy) Cline, Harry Cline, and Tony Cline all of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Gene Cline of TX, 5 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm, at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Weston, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Elmer Cline Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.