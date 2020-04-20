Clear
Elmer Franklin George Jr., 85

No services are scheduled at this time.

Elmer Franklin George Jr. Born July 7, 1934 in Wathena Kansas, passed April 16, 2020.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Sr. and Elsie (Lee) George, sisters, Gladys Hayes, Leota Arnone, Juanita Webb and Ada Lee, his wife, Dianne “Joanie” George.

He is survived by his sister Elma Gummig of La Mirada. His children Ted George, Colorado Springs, Bonnie Gordon, Canyon Country and Tammy Smith, San Diego and three step children Robert Corner, Dawn Weston and Lisa Smith. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

No viewing or service will be held at this time, he will be interned at Rosedale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wathena Masonic lodge in his name where he has been an active member for many years.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

