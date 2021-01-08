Osborn, MO- Elmer Lee Groebe, 85, of Osborn, passed away December 31, 2020 at his home. Elmer Lee was born August 14, 1935 in Cameron, MO, to Elmer A. and Minnie (Rogers) Groebe.

Elmer Lee was a 1953 graduate of Cameron High School and a long-time farmer. He is currently president and board member of Clinton County Water District #3 and former board member of Cameron Coop.

Elmer Lee was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Kathryn and sister Anna May Richardson.

He is survived by: wife Judy, of the home; daughter, Anita (Noel) Scott, Cameron, MO; son, Dwayne (Ronda) Groebe, Osborn, MO; step daughters, Tracy Arnold and Tricia Jones, both of Stewartsville, MO; 5 grandchildren, Chad (Morgan) Scott, Eric Scott, Megan (Josh) Ault, Kayla (Clint) Caselman, Jared Groebe; 4 great grandchildren, Grady Scott, Tenley Ault, Landry Scott, Carson Ault.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Monday January 4, 2021 from 12 noon to 7:00 PM and Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Osborn Fire District, Osborn Ball Field or Cameron Education Foundation in care of Elmer Lee Groebe for Ag Department.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.