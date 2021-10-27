Clear
Elmer Lee Marshall Jr. "Butch" 64

Elmer Lee Marshall Jr. "Butch" 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness.

Elmer Lee Marshall Jr. "Butch" 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born September 29, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Madolyn and Elmer Marshall Sr.. He graduated from Benton High School and entered the United States Navy. He worked at Mead Products for 24 years, the State of Missouri, and the City of St. Joseph, in the road maintenance and sewer departments. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, boating, and he loved watching wrestling; he also liked to build things and was a great handyman. Butch loved spending time with his family and pets. He was preceded in death by father, Elmer Lee Marshall Sr., and brother, Larry Marshall. Survivors include, mother, Madolyn Louise Marshall, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Matthew Marshall (Bryan Turner), Kansas City, MO, daughter, Amy (Derek) Armstrong, Saint Joseph, MO, grandsons, Hunter VanMarter, and Devin Armstrong, sisters, Teresa Siela-Kingsland, Lenexa, KS, and Cindy (David) Quirarte, Scottsdale, AZ, his long time partner, Robin Schneider of the home, and his dogs Foxy and Eevee.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating, The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Foundation.

