Suzanne "Suzie" Forcade-Haas 84, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, with her family at her side. Elmina Suzanne was born October 28, 1935 in Avalon, Missouri, daughter of the late J. Curtis and Mary P. Forcade. Suzie grew up in Northwest Missouri and Conway, Iowa, graduating from Graham High School, in Graham, MO in 1953. She co-owned Pflueger's Marine Taxidermy in Hallendale, Fl. where she lived for nearly 50 years. In 2017 she returned to Northwest Missouri to live with her sister, Elaine Elder at Corby Place in St. Joseph. Suzie was preceded in death by her parents, her 13 month old daughter, Virginia Ellen, her domestic partner of 44 years, Ida Mae "Snookie" Ulery, and three brothers in law. Family surviving are sisters; Elaine Elder of the home, sister, Dorinda DePriest, of Maryville, MO, Mary Lynne Forcade, of California, two nieces: Brenda (Tony) Foster of Savannah, MO, Risa (David) Ditamore of Maryville, MO, seven nephews: Bob Probasco and Peggy Gitt of Dallas, TX, Jim (Carol) Probasco of Shelbyville, TN., John (Anita) Ewart of Stewartsville, MO., Patrick Sean Babb of Kansas City, MO, and Ronnie (Lia) DePriest of Kansas City, MO; Tom (Pam) Ulery of Pennsylvania, Jim Ulery also of Pennsylvania; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Suzanne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a Celebration of her Life at a later date. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.