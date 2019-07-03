Elmo Curtis Boulting, 76, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Elmo was born on July 31, 1942, in Albany, MO, to Garvin and Ava (Pittsenberger) Boulting. He grew up in Albany and graduated from the Albany High School.

On December 15, 1961, he was united in marriage to Kathleen “Kay” Hersh at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO.

He was a longtime member of the Ravenwood Christian Church. Elmo worked for 28 years at Eveready in Maryville and retired as a maintenance supervisor. He also farmed, raising hay and Angus cattle.

Elmo enjoyed the outdoors; to hunt, fish and working his farm. He was a mentor and teacher to his 2 grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Hazel Burton.

Survivors: his wife Kay, of the home, his son, Stanley (Jennifer) Boulting, Ravenwood, 2 grandchildren, Dylan and Levi Boulting; several nieces and nephews; and his furry friend Max.

Mr. Boulting’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO.