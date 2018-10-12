Eloise Jean Carter September 2, 1940 - October 8, 2018

Eloise J. Carter 78, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born September 2, 1940 in Holt County, MO, daughter of Mae and George Rauch. She graduated from Rosendale High School, class of 1959. She worked at several area restaurants as a cook. Eloise's hobbies included cooking and baking. She always enjoyed sharing her baked goods with others. Eloise was preceded in death by father, George Rauch, mother, Mae Vaughn. Survivors include, her companion of 45 years, Ralph Hawkins, son, Clifford Carter of Savannah, MO, daughter, La Deana Wahlgren of Green Forest, AR, granddaughter, Raphaela Carter of Saint Joseph, MO, grandson, Paul Carter, grandson, Cory Carter and granddaughter, Jennifer Phillips, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 pm, Monday, October 15, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. Chaplain Skip Crisp offciating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Carter will be cremated following services.