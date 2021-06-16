Elsie Claire Kern, daughter of Heather Brant-Kern (Swanson) and Bryan Kern, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.

On May 20, 2021, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into our world, to share the same birthday as her daddy!

Today, we sit in complete brokenness over the loss of our perfect baby.

Her name is Elsie Claire, and she was so perfect and beautiful. She had daddy’s skin tone, with dark eyebrows and some dark wavy hair. She loved being touched, but hated getting her diapers changed. She came very early, and very unexpectedly. When they’re this small, and this early, things just happen and no one knows why. She fought so hard. And we will forever be proud of our baby girl.

Her big sister Scarlett got to meet her and take photos. So please keep her in your thoughts too, as she tries to understand what this means. She knows what death is, but she doesn’t understand that baby sister is not coming home. Elsie was greeted in heaven by her loving big brother Britt.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sunday, May 30th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial donations made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to help defray funeral costs would be appreciated.