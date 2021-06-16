Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Elsie Claire Kern

Elsie Claire Kern, daughter of Heather Brant-Kern (Swanson) and Bryan Kern, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:38 PM

Elsie Claire Kern, daughter of Heather Brant-Kern (Swanson) and Bryan Kern, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.

On May 20, 2021, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into our world, to share the same birthday as her daddy!

Today, we sit in complete brokenness over the loss of our perfect baby.

Her name is Elsie Claire, and she was so perfect and beautiful. She had daddy’s skin tone, with dark eyebrows and some dark wavy hair. She loved being touched, but hated getting her diapers changed. She came very early, and very unexpectedly. When they’re this small, and this early, things just happen and no one knows why. She fought so hard. And we will forever be proud of our baby girl.

Her big sister Scarlett got to meet her and take photos. So please keep her in your thoughts too, as she tries to understand what this means. She knows what death is, but she doesn’t understand that baby sister is not coming home. Elsie was greeted in heaven by her loving big brother Britt.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sunday, May 30th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial donations made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to help defray funeral costs would be appreciated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories