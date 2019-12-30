Clear

Elsie Louise Ruhnke, 92

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Wathena, KS. - Elsie Louise (Dombrowe) Ruhnke, 92, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home.

Elsie was born on January 4, 1927 in Robinson, Kansas to Emil and Elise (Spiekermann) Dombrowe.

She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas.

Elsie married Paul E. Ruhnke Jr. on April 28, 1946 in Wathena, Kansas. He preceded her in death on October 4, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Dombrowe.

Survivors; Daughter, Retha Mitchell, Wathena, Kansas

Sons, David Ruhnke, Wathena, Kansas

Gary Ruhnke, St. Joseph, Missouri

4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren

Sisters, Agnes Kiehnhoff, Ann Nimtz and Elizabeth Bahr all of Wathena, Kansas and Mary Howard of Marysville, Kansas.

Sister-in-laws; Joy Dombrowe of Wathena,

Marguerite Swartz of St. Joseph, Missouri

Carol McKittrick of Topeka, Kansas

Numerous nieces, nephews cousins and friends

Elsie’s wishes were to be cremated with her services held at a later date.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: Christ Lutheran Church of Wathena

