Elsie Mae Edwards, 91

Elsie Mae Edwards, formerly of St. Joseph, MO and resident of Union Star, MO since 1983, passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Edwards, brothers Walter, Paul and Earl Rich and sister Viola Griffin.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Rickey and Gail Edwards, grandsons Benjamin and Travis Edwards and daughter Teri Nigh as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Elsie worked for many years at Chase Candy Co. and later at St. Joseph State Hospital. She was a member of the Union Star Baptist Church.

A caring, generous and outgoing person, she was well known in the Union Star community. She will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank all the friendly and caring people of the community, friends and extended family who helped Elsie to be able to remain in her home until her passing, as was her wish.

Services will be held Saturday, September 18th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Memorial service at 11:00 AM followed by a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.