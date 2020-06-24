Elston “Dwayne” Rule, 81, of Platte City, MO passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Dwayne was born September 19, 1938 in Ferrelview, MO to Elston Calvin and “Maurine” (Cox) Rule. He was a 1956 graduate of the Park Hill High School in K.C., MO; and a lifetime member of the Ferrelview Christian Church, where he served as Deacon Emeritus. Dwayne married Donna Sharon Barnard on September 20, 1956 in K.C., MO. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sergeant E-4. Dwayne worked as a Service Technician for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in K.C., MO for 35 years. He enjoyed working on classic cars and was especially fond of his ’56 Ford Victoria. Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Donna Sharon (Barnard) Rule. He is survived by: his daughter Billie Faye (Bill) Sowell of Weston, MO, his granddaughter Sasha (Dan Stalder) Campbell of Camden Point, MO, his great granddaughters Jordyn Goetz, Morgan Ball, and Meagan Ball, his sister in law Violet Kirkendoll, his longtime companion Jan West, and numerous friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Ferrelview Christian Church; followed by an 11:00 funeral service. Interment with military honors will follow at the Second Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the Ferrelview Christian Church or to a charity of one’s choice.