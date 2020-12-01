Elton S. Davis, 91

Grandview, Missouri- Elton Shelly Davis, 91, passed away at Life Care Center of Grandview on November 5, 2020.

He was born December 8, 1928 in Athens, Arkansas to Noah and Lily (Parsons) Davis.

Elton was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He worked in construction as a concrete mason until his retirement.

Preceding him in death: his parents; 2 sons, his daughter and 3 brothers.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Mary Beth Davis, Amarillo, Texas and Pamela McKee, Grandview, Missouri; 2 sons, Elton Davis, Lees Summit, Missouri and Paul Davis, Raytown, Missouri; 1 brother, John Wayne Davis, Amarillo, Texas; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Elton will be remembered as a hard worker and a good provider, one who lovingly cared for his parents and family. He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial Service: 2 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020. Visitation: 1-2 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment: Cameron Memory Gardens

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.