Elverta M. “Bertie” King

1933-2020

Elverta M. “Bertie” King, 86, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born October 28, 1933 in Helena, Missouri to Frank and Sophia (Krull) Guyot.

Bertie married Laurence King October 29, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1991.

She ran Platte Valley Conoco Service Station with her husband, commonly known as “King’s Conoco”. Bertie worked over 25 years in the Daycare industry retiring at 82 years old. She spent over 80 years in St. Joseph, Missouri except for a few years in San Francisco with her mother at a sister’s home.

Bertie enjoyed socializing while going about her routines in life, whether it be work, her weekly hairdresser appointment or her Saturday at the Casino. She had a lifelong passion for doing craftwork, including many kids Tee Pee’s and a multitude of custom quilts. Bertie also enjoyed years of craft shows at the Civic Arena with her friend, Shirley Lewis where she made many acquaintances and many customers.

She was also preceded in death by her son, William Michael King; parents; and 5 sisters.

Survivors include sons, Cliff King (Donna), Robert King; grandchildren, Tricia King, Andrew King (Andy Johnson), Jessica DeVaul (Colby), their children, Ryleigh and Grayden DeVaul, Mitchell King (Meryl); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.