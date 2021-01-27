Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Elvin Junior Utt, 73

Elvin Junior Utt, 73, of Stewartsville, passed away January 22, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:07 PM

Stewartsville, Missouri- Elvin Junior Utt, 73, of Stewartsville, passed away January 22, 2021.
He was born September 7, 1947 in Cameron, Missouri to Elvin L. and Norma (Pierce) Utt.
Junior was a 1965 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a strander for Wire Rope until retiring.
Junior was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Preceding him in death; parents, Elvin and Norma Utt; brothers, David Utt and Dale Utt; daughter, Tisha Bohon.
Survivors: wife, Wanda Utt, of the home; children, Dennis (Angel) Utt, Madison, Alabama, Michael Utt, Kansas City, Missouri; twins, Brad Utt and Robin Utt, both of Madison, Alabama; daughter, Trina (Aaron) Reeder, Stewartville, Missouri ; sisters, Ruby (Jamie) Elsea, Lees Summit, Missouri, Bonnie (Leonard) Sample, Cameron, Missouri, Jeanna (Forrest) Morris, Stanberry, Missouri, Anita (John) Carroll, Cameron, Missouri; brother, Darrell (Chris) Utt, Polo, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Lauren, Austin, Payten, Bryant, Saidee, Trevor, Ty, Kasen and Keagan; 5 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kenlee, Brooklynn, Aiden and Ezra.
Junior loved golfing, river fishing and having a huge garden so he could have tomatoes and gravy.
Services: 10:30 AM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM, Thursday evening, January 28, 2021. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri.
Memorial Fund: CRMC Foundation
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories