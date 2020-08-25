Clear
Emil. D. Lee, 76

Visitation: Thursday, August 27th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, August 28th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 9:09 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Emil D. Lee, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was born March 11, 1944.
Emil married Ruth Harmon October 15, 1970. They shared 50 loving years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include wife, Ruth of the home; sons, Bill Lee (Sheryl Vey) of St. Joseph, Missouri and Bob Lee (Melissa) of Wright City, Missouri; brother, Ronnie Lee of Savannah; and fur babies Piper, Blackie and Princess.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

