Emilee Rose Williams, one year old

Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Emilee's Obituary
Emilee Rose Williams, one year old, passed away March 11, 2019, at Children's Mercy Hospital.
She was born September 6, 2017 in Kansas City, MO, to Alexander and Morgan (Ballard) Williams. Emilee enjoyed watching the movie "Trolls". She loved being read too, dancing, and music therapy.
Survivors include her parents, Alex and Morgan Williams; maternal grandfather Roger Ballard; paternal grandparents Jean and Jeff Williams; maternal great-grandmothers, Ora Lee Taylor and Rosalie Ballard; paternal great grandmother, Betty Akers; and paternal great-grandfather John Frank.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Juanita Ballard; two maternal great-grandfathers, Jerry Taylor and William Ballard; and paternal great-grandfather Harold Akers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Children's Mercy Hospital Ward Family Heart Center would be appreciated.
