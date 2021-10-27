Emilie M. Lucas, 82, of St. Joseph, MO passed away peacefully at her home.

She was born in Fillmore, MO March 7, 1939 to Ellis and Jessie Taylor.

Emilie married James A. Lucas April 5, 1959.

She worked as a Flight Coordinator at Fort Leavenworth and retired in 2001, and later worked at American Family Insurance in Word Processing and as a housekeeper.

Emilie enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, needlepointing, reading, and was a gifted cook and loved spoiling everyone with her wonderful pies, cakes, homemade bread and peanut butter balls. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends & neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Virgil “Buster” Taylor and Betty Fuller.

She is survived by brother Donald R. Taylor, sons Rick (Debbie) Lucas, Randy (Sharman) Lucas, Ronnie (Mardi) Lucas, grandchildren Tricia, Emilie, Josh, Abby, Nick, Stacie, Stephen, Christi, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or a charity of your choice. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.