Emilie (Whitten) Robinson-Burton 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Savannah, MO. She was born April 10, 1928 in Crane, MO, daughter of the late Bernice and Roy E. Whitten. She worked at Whitaker Cable, and Sherwood Medical, and enjoyed reading, crocheting, reading the paper, traveling, and working in her flower garden. Emilie was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Marlin Robinson, 2nd husband, Truman Burton, brothers, Roy, Clarence and infant brother Barry Whitten, sisters, Thelma Bales, and Vivian Parker, and a great grandson. Survivors include, daughters, Linda Laird, Lake Ozark, MO, and Karen (Ron) Foster, St. Joseph, MO, son, Gary (June) Robinson, Corpus Christi, TX, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and sister, Rae Hooker, Lake Ozark, MO., as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, with a family funeral service and public livestream starting at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Derek Vreeland officiating. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and public livestream funeral webcast at www.ruppfuneral.com.