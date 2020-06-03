Clear

Emilie (Whitten) Robinson-Burton, 92

Visitation: Thursday, June 4th, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Live Stream Service: Thursday, June 4th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Emilie (Whitten) Robinson-Burton 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Savannah, MO. She was born April 10, 1928 in Crane, MO, daughter of the late Bernice and Roy E. Whitten. She worked at Whitaker Cable, and Sherwood Medical, and enjoyed reading, crocheting, reading the paper, traveling, and working in her flower garden. Emilie was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Marlin Robinson, 2nd husband, Truman Burton, brothers, Roy, Clarence and infant brother Barry Whitten, sisters, Thelma Bales, and Vivian Parker, and a great grandson. Survivors include, daughters, Linda Laird, Lake Ozark, MO, and Karen (Ron) Foster, St. Joseph, MO, son, Gary (June) Robinson, Corpus Christi, TX, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and sister, Rae Hooker, Lake Ozark, MO., as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, with a family funeral service and public livestream starting at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Derek Vreeland officiating. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and public livestream funeral webcast at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories