Emily J. Rother, 87

Emily Jennie Rother, 87, of Maitland, MO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, MO.

Emily was born on June 17, 1933, in Walsenburg, CO, to George and Beatrice Vascus Martinez. She had lived in Colorado Springs until uniting in marriage to Irvin Rother on February 21, 1954, and they moved to Maitland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Emily was raised in the Catholic faith; and she loved her Lord and Savior. She loved gardening and flowers, especially Euten roses. Emily was recognized for her roses, which became the official flower of the Town of Maitland.

Her survivors include her husband, Irvin, of the home; her son: Robert (Sabina) Rother, Maitland; and her daughter: Kathline Kay (Henry) Patterson, Lakewood, WA; and her sister: Chris Sanmagill, San Francisco, CA.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the Tri City Friendship Center, 208 S 2nd St, Maitland, MO 64466.