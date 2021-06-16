Clear
Emma B. Edson, 93

Emma B. Edson, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:23 PM

She was born August 4, 1927 in Savannah, Missouri to David and Sarah (Risner) Cox.
Emma married Robert L. Edson June 13, 1953. He preceded her in death March 9, 1995.
Emma was a member of Community Presbyterian Church and Eastern Star.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and fishing.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dale Cox, James Cox, Lou Grieme, Rena Snapp, David Cox, and Betty Snapp.
Survivors include daughter, Deborah Stewart (Gilbert); son, Jerry Edson; grandchildren, Jessica Yoo (James), Megan Youngs (James), Jamie Tyler (B.J.), Stephanie Weddle, Monica Stewart, Jeremy Myers (Annie); 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 7, 2021, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to InterServ. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
