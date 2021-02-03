Emma Catherine Ray, 35, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born on June 10, 1985 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 2003. She briefly attended Missouri Western State University and Missouri State University. She resided in Springfield, Missouri, Oswego, New York and most recently in Kansas City, Missouri. She was employed in food service and retail.

Emma was a kind, caring, loving sweet soul and loyal friend to many. She had the most unique sense of humor and was always smiling. She could always find humor even in the most challenging situations. She was compassionate, yet a stoic and strong lady. An extremely talented artist and gifted teacher, a left-handed, right-brained artsy-fartsy person who delighted many with her FIMO (clay) creations. Any gift from Emma was chosen from her heart and with extensive thought. She loved pet rats and cats, football, and was an avid Patriots fan. Music was also a big part of her life and she loved to perform karaoke with friends. She absolutely loved The Nightmare Before Christmas and making costumes for Halloween.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William B. and Jessie Ide and her paternal grandparents, Richard G. and Marjorie Ray.

She is survived by her parents, Paula (Steve) Wilson and Richard F. Ray, two brothers, Jordan (Holly Keaveny) Ray and Caleb Ray, several aunts and uncles, many cousins and her cat, Boo.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 7 pm at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing amid this pandemic.

Donations can be made in Emma’s remembrance to KC Pet Project or Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.