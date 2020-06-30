Emma Frances Patterson, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Saturday June 27, 2020.

She was born March 28, 1926 to Thomas and Sarah (Milbourn) Harmon in Amazonia, Missouri.

She married Roy Raymond Patterson June 12, 1948, he preceded her in death June 22, 1987.

Emma worked at Noma Lights, Snow White, the Packing House and for many years at the state hospital before retiring.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, son James Johnson and daughters Mary Johnson and Yvonne Earhardt.

Survivors include two sons, Donald and Olin Patterson; daughters, Patricia Dowell and Vickie Shoemaker; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services 2:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations and Funerals. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guestbook and obituary www.simplifyfunerals.com.