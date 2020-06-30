Clear

Emma Frances Patterson, 94

Service: Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 2:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations & Funerals. 2335 St. Joseph Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Emma Frances Patterson, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Saturday June 27, 2020.
She was born March 28, 1926 to Thomas and Sarah (Milbourn) Harmon in Amazonia, Missouri.
She married Roy Raymond Patterson June 12, 1948, he preceded her in death June 22, 1987.
Emma worked at Noma Lights, Snow White, the Packing House and for many years at the state hospital before retiring.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, son James Johnson and daughters Mary Johnson and Yvonne Earhardt.
Survivors include two sons, Donald and Olin Patterson; daughters, Patricia Dowell and Vickie Shoemaker; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services 2:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations and Funerals. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guestbook and obituary www.simplifyfunerals.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Monday we had overcast skies for much of the northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We will start to clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning leading to lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories